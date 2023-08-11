comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 09:56:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.85 -0.13%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,167.9 2.93%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,223.1 -1.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.3 -0.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 244.25 0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Slumps in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Slumps in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 1236.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1222.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1224.95 and closed at 1227.95. The stock had a high of 1239 and a low of 1216 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 120,444.26 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 968.17. On the BSE, a total of 51,858 shares of Tech Mahindra were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 10:00:13 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1222.65, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1236.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1222.65. There has been a decrease of 1.1% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -13.6.

11 Aug 2023, 09:42:37 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1230.9, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1236.25

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1230.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -5.35.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:36:52 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.14%
3 Months11.55%
6 Months21.63%
YTD21.59%
1 Year19.15%
11 Aug 2023, 09:33:54 AM IST

Tech Mahindra August futures opened at 1239.9 as against previous close of 1238.6

Tech Mahindra is an Indian information technology company. The spot price of the stock is 1248.1, with a bid price of 1250.05 and an offer price of 1250.9. The offer quantity is 600, while the bid quantity is 1200. The open interest in the stock is 14364600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:00:51 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1235.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1235.5, with a net change of 7.55, representing a percent change of 0.61. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Aug 2023, 08:05:38 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1227.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 51,858. The closing price for the shares was 1227.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout