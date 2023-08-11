Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1224.95 and closed at ₹1227.95. The stock had a high of ₹1239 and a low of ₹1216 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹120,444.26 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. On the BSE, a total of 51,858 shares of Tech Mahindra were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1222.65, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1236.25
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1222.65. There has been a decrease of 1.1% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -13.6.
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1230.9, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1236.25
The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is ₹1230.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -5.35.
Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss
Tech Mahindra Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.14%
|3 Months
|11.55%
|6 Months
|21.63%
|YTD
|21.59%
|1 Year
|19.15%
Tech Mahindra August futures opened at 1239.9 as against previous close of 1238.6
Tech Mahindra is an Indian information technology company. The spot price of the stock is 1248.1, with a bid price of 1250.05 and an offer price of 1250.9. The offer quantity is 600, while the bid quantity is 1200. The open interest in the stock is 14364600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tech Mahindra Live Updates
TECH MAHINDRA
TECH MAHINDRA
Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1235.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1227.95
The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1235.5, with a net change of 7.55, representing a percent change of 0.61. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1227.95 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 51,858. The closing price for the shares was ₹1227.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!