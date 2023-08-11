Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1224.95 and closed at ₹1227.95. The stock had a high of ₹1239 and a low of ₹1216 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹120,444.26 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. On the BSE, a total of 51,858 shares of Tech Mahindra were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1222.65, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1236.25 Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1222.65. There has been a decrease of 1.1% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -13.6. Share Via

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1230.9, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1236.25 The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is ₹1230.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -5.35. Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss Share Via

Tech Mahindra Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 8.14% 3 Months 11.55% 6 Months 21.63% YTD 21.59% 1 Year 19.15% Share Via

Tech Mahindra August futures opened at 1239.9 as against previous close of 1238.6 Tech Mahindra is an Indian information technology company. The spot price of the stock is 1248.1, with a bid price of 1250.05 and an offer price of 1250.9. The offer quantity is 600, while the bid quantity is 1200. The open interest in the stock is 14364600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1235.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1227.95 The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1235.5, with a net change of 7.55, representing a percent change of 0.61. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1227.95 yesterday On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 51,858. The closing price for the shares was ₹1227.95. Share Via