Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars: Stock Trading in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1228.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1233.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1203.05 and closed at 1211.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1231.25, while the lowest was 1203.05. The market capitalization of the company was 119,952.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1319.95 and 981.59, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1233.65, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1228.45

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1233.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.2, suggesting a positive movement.

11 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1229.65, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1228.45

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1229.65. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.2.

11 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1211.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 42,033 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,211.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.