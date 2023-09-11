Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1269.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1262.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, the opening price for Tech Mahindra was 1269.45, and the closing price was 1269.3. The stock reached a high of 1276.8 and a low of 1258.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 123,076.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1276.8, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The total BSE volume for the day was 88,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1269.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 88,800 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,269.3.

