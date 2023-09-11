Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day, the opening price for Tech Mahindra was ₹1269.45, and the closing price was ₹1269.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1276.8 and a low of ₹1258.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹123,076.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1276.8, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The total BSE volume for the day was 88,800 shares.
11 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1269.3 on last trading day
