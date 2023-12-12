LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 1225.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1232.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.