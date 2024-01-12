Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1244.9 and closed at ₹1241.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1262 and a low of ₹1242. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹121,942.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1332.6, while the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 254,377 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is ₹1294.45, with a percent change of 3.68 and a net change of 45.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.68% and has gained 45.95 points.
The low price of Tech Mahindra stock today was ₹1266.15, while the high price was ₹1306.4.
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1298.1. The bid price for the stock is 1300.05, while the offer price is 1300.95. There are 600 shares available at the offer price and 600 shares at the bid price. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13,506,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1294. The stock has experienced a 3.64% increase, resulting in a net change of 45.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.15%
|3 Months
|-3.5%
|6 Months
|6.31%
|YTD
|-1.83%
|1 Year
|24.15%
Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1249.2 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 8.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 254,377. The closing price for the day was ₹1,241.15.
