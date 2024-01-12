Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 3.68 %. The stock closed at 1248.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1294.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1244.9 and closed at 1241.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1262 and a low of 1242. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 121,942.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1332.6, while the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 254,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1294.45, up 3.68% from yesterday's ₹1248.5

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1294.45, with a percent change of 3.68 and a net change of 45.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.68% and has gained 45.95 points.

12 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tech Mahindra stock today was 1266.15, while the high price was 1306.4.

12 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra January futures opened at 1275.1 as against previous close of 1250.75

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1298.1. The bid price for the stock is 1300.05, while the offer price is 1300.95. There are 600 shares available at the offer price and 600 shares at the bid price. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13,506,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1294, up 3.64% from yesterday's ₹1248.5

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1294. The stock has experienced a 3.64% increase, resulting in a net change of 45.5.

12 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.15%
3 Months-3.5%
6 Months6.31%
YTD-1.83%
1 Year24.15%
12 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1249.2, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1241.15

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1249.2 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 8.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1241.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 254,377. The closing price for the day was 1,241.15.

