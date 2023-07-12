comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1159.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's 1161.85
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1159.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1161.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1159.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1152.35 and closed at 1147.1. The stock's high for the day was 1166, while the low was 1145.5. The company's market capitalization is 113,265.56 crore. The 52-week high for Tech Mahindra is 1184.85, and the 52-week low is 934.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,463 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:00:01 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1159.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

Today, the closing price of Tech Mahindra stock was 1159.35, representing a decrease of 0.22% from the previous day. The net change in price was -2.5. Yesterday's closing price was 1161.85.

12 Jul 2023, 03:15:12 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1161.45, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

As of the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock is priced at 1161.45. It has experienced a slight decrease in its price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a small decline in the stock's value.

12 Jul 2023, 03:07:09 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1161.55, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1161.55. There has been a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:49:52 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1168.8, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock is priced at 1168.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.6, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, these figures indicate a relatively stable and positive performance for Tech Mahindra in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 02:36:32 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1165.75, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

According to the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1165.75. There has been a 0.34 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.9.

12 Jul 2023, 02:15:11 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1163.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1163.5, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14%, resulting in a net change of 1.65. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and does not provide information on the overall trend or future performance of the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 02:05:41 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1164, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is 1164 with a 0.19 percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 2.15 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:51:10 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1163.1, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1163.1, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and has a positive net change of 1.25.

12 Jul 2023, 01:31:38 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1163.3, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1163.3 with a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock has increased by 0.12% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 1.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is showing a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:06:55 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1163.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1163.5 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and the net change is an increase of 1.65.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48:55 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1160.55, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1160.55, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.11% and the net change is a decrease of 1.3.

12 Jul 2023, 12:33:50 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1156.55, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1156.55 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -5.3. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:22:03 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1156.05, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1156.05. There has been a -0.5% percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -5.8.

12 Jul 2023, 12:05:07 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1159.95, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1159.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, reflecting a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:48:16 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1157.8, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1157.8 with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -4.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:31:38 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1163.15, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1163.15, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in the price is 1.3.

12 Jul 2023, 11:16:36 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1164.75, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1164.75 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25%, resulting in a net gain of 2.9.

12 Jul 2023, 11:02:12 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1164.25, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1164.25. It has seen a 0.21% increase in its value, with a net change of 2.4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:51:54 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1162, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1162, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a small increase in the stock price of Tech Mahindra.

12 Jul 2023, 10:30:02 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1160.6, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1160.6. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.25, suggesting a small decline.

12 Jul 2023, 10:17:19 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1158.65, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1158.65. There has been a -0.28 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.2 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:02:36 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1156.8, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1156.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -5.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:54:02 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1156.9, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

As per the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1156.9. There has been a decrease of 0.43% in the stock price, with a net change of -4.95.

12 Jul 2023, 09:38:08 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:31:35 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1160.05, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of 1160.05, with a decrease of 0.15% in its value. The net change in the stock price is -1.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:15:10 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1165.85, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1165.85. It has experienced a 0.34 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 4.

12 Jul 2023, 09:04:50 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1162, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1147.1

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1162 with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 14.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.3% and the net change in price is 14.9.

12 Jul 2023, 08:15:54 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1147.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 28,463 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1147.1.

