Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1229.65 and closed at ₹1228.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1238.55, while the lowest price was ₹1222. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹120,108.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1319.95, and the 52-week low was ₹981.59. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra shares was 55,403.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.