Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1228.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1231.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1229.65 and closed at 1228.45. The highest price reached during the day was 1238.55, while the lowest price was 1222. The market capitalization of the company stood at 120,108.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1319.95, and the 52-week low was 981.59. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra shares was 55,403.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1231.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1228.45

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1231.25 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 2.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Tech Mahindra.

12 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1228.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 55,403 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1228.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.