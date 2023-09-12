Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Surge on Positive Earnings Report

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1263 and closed at ₹1262.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1275.05, while the lowest price was ₹1263. The market capitalization of the company is ₹123,354.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1276.8, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The trading volume on the BSE was 33,278 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.96%
|3 Months
|10.32%
|6 Months
|11.91%
|YTD
|24.84%
|1 Year
|14.58%
Based on the current data, Tech Mahindra stock is priced at ₹1265.25 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 33,278 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,262.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!