Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Surge on Positive Earnings Report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1262.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1265.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1263 and closed at 1262.4. The highest price reached during the day was 1275.05, while the lowest price was 1263. The market capitalization of the company is 123,354.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1276.8, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The trading volume on the BSE was 33,278 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.96%
3 Months10.32%
6 Months11.91%
YTD24.84%
1 Year14.58%
12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

12 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1265.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1262.4

Based on the current data, Tech Mahindra stock is priced at 1265.25 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1262.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 33,278 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,262.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.