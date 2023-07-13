comScore
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1175, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 1159.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1175 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

Last day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1161.5 and closed at 1161.85. The stock reached a high of 1168.8 and a low of 1153.35. The market capitalization of the company is 113007.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1184.85 and the 52-week low is 934.92. The BSE volume for the stock was 66351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:08:43 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1175, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Today, the closing price of Tech Mahindra stock was 1175, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 15.65. This indicates that the stock price increased by 1.35% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1159.35.

13 Jul 2023, 03:18:13 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1175.95, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

As per the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1175.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 16.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 03:07:42 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1170.75, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows a price of 1170.75. There has been a 0.98 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.4 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 02:48:12 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1169.2, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1169.2. The stock has shown a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a positive trend for Tech Mahindra stock.

13 Jul 2023, 02:31:38 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1173.85, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of 1173.85. It has seen a positive percent change of 1.25%, with a net change of 14.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced an increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:21:21 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1168.8, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Tech Mahindra's stock price is currently 1168.8, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 9.45. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% or 9.45. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

13 Jul 2023, 02:04:50 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1176.6, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1176.6, representing a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 17.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.49% or 17.25.

13 Jul 2023, 01:52:23 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1179.2, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1179.2. There has been a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 19.85.

13 Jul 2023, 01:35:43 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1178.45, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at 1178.45, which represents a 1.65% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of 19.1 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:22:59 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1180.85, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1180.85, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 21.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price. However, without further context or comparison to previous prices, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

13 Jul 2023, 01:04:39 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1179.7, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1179.7, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 20.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.76% and has gained 20.35 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:52:01 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1180.2, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of 1180.2, with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 20.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.8% from its previous closing price and has gained 20.85 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:39:28 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:35:42 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1181.6, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1181.6, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 22.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.92% and has gone up by 22.25.

13 Jul 2023, 12:16:38 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1185.45, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1185.45 and there has been a 2.25% percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 2.25% in value. The net change is 26.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 26.1 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Tech Mahindra stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:02:27 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1187.1, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1187.1, which represents a 2.39% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 27.75.

13 Jul 2023, 11:52:57 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1186, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1186, with a percent change of 2.3 and a net change of 26.65. This means that the stock has increased by 2.3% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 26.65.

13 Jul 2023, 11:37:37 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1181.35, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1181.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock is 22, suggesting an increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:18:58 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1182, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1182 with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 22.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.95% and the actual change in price is 22.65.

13 Jul 2023, 11:02:20 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1181.9, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Tech Mahindra stock has seen a 1.95% increase in its price, with a net change of 22.55 rupees. The current stock price is 1181.9 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 10:49:30 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1181.9, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1181.9, with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 22.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, as it has increased by 1.95% or 22.55. However, without additional context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

13 Jul 2023, 10:32:20 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1181.9, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1181.9 with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 22.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and actual value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:15:02 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1181.5, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1181.5, representing a 1.91 percent increase. The net change for the stock is 22.15.

13 Jul 2023, 10:03:15 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1183.7, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1183.7. There has been a 2.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 24.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive upward movement.

13 Jul 2023, 09:30:03 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1169.65, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

As of the current data, Tech Mahindra's stock price is 1169.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase. The net change for the stock is 10.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:16:40 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1165, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1159.35

As of the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock is priced at 1165 with a percent change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 5.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the Tech Mahindra stock is showing a positive trend in terms of price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:05:18 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1159.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1161.85

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1159.35. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.5, suggesting a decrease of 2.5 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:20:57 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1161.85 yesterday

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 66,351 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1161.85.

