Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1142.15 and closed at ₹1138.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1147.6 and a low of ₹1140. The market capitalization of the company is ₹111,245.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 14,477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1136.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.52, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -5.95, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|-6.14%
|6 Months
|8.77%
|YTD
|11.98%
|1 Year
|11.46%
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1140. The percent change is 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 14,477 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1138.25.
