Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1142.15 and closed at ₹1138.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1147.6 and a low of ₹1140. The market capitalization of the company is ₹111,245.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 14,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.