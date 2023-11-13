Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1142.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1136.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1142.15 and closed at 1138.25. The stock reached a high of 1147.6 and a low of 1140. The market capitalization of the company is 111,245.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 14,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1136.1, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1142.05

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1136.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.52, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -5.95, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

13 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months-6.14%
6 Months8.77%
YTD11.98%
1 Year11.46%
13 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1140, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1138.25

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1140. The percent change is 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1138.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 14,477 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1138.25.

