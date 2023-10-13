Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1197.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1184.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1231.35 and closed at 1231.25. The stock reached a high of 1231.4 and a low of 1190 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 116,836.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95, while the 52-week low is 981.59. The stock had a trading volume of 65,181 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1184.9, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1197.7

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock is priced at 1184.9. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.8, indicating a decrease of 12.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Tech Mahindra has decreased slightly.

13 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1197.7, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹1231.25

Based on the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock is priced at 1197.7 with a percent change of -2.72. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.72% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -33.55, indicating a decline of 33.55.

13 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1231.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra on the BSE had a volume of 65,181 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,231.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.