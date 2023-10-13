Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1231.35 and closed at ₹1231.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1231.4 and a low of ₹1190 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹116,836.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95, while the 52-week low is ₹981.59. The stock had a trading volume of 65,181 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.