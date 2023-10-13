Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1231.35 and closed at ₹1231.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1231.4 and a low of ₹1190 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹116,836.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95, while the 52-week low is ₹981.59. The stock had a trading volume of 65,181 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹1184.9. There has been a percent change of -1.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.8, indicating a decrease of ₹12.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Tech Mahindra has decreased slightly.
Based on the current data, the Tech Mahindra stock is priced at ₹1197.7 with a percent change of -2.72. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.72% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -33.55, indicating a decline of ₹33.55.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra on the BSE had a volume of 65,181 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,231.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!