Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1268.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1264.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1270 and closed at 1268.7. The highest price reached during the day was 1283.9, while the lowest price was 1251.65. The company's market capitalization is 123,247.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1276.8, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 46,506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1268.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 46,506 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1268.7.

