Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Faces Stock Downturn

Tech Mahindra's stock on the last day had an opening price of ₹1212 and closed at ₹1220.15. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹1215.7, while the lowest was ₹1208. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,036.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 1512 shares.
Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1213.65, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1220.15
As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1213.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.53, resulting in a net change of -6.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 6.5 points.
Tech Mahindra Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.85%
|3 Months
|10.76%
|6 Months
|19.96%
|YTD
|20.08%
|1 Year
|15.26%
Tech Mahindra August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1223.65
Tech Mahindra is a leading Indian IT company with a spot price of ?1220.45. The stock currently has no bid or offer price, and the bid and offer quantities are also zero. The open interest for the stock stands at 13,404,000, indicating the number of outstanding contracts for the stock.
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1220.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 1577 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1220.15.
