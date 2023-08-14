Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Faces Stock Downturn

Tech Mahindra's stock on the last day had an opening price of ₹1212 and closed at ₹1220.15. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹1215.7, while the lowest was ₹1208. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,036.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 1512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.