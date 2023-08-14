Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Faces Stock Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1220.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1213.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock on the last day had an opening price of 1212 and closed at 1220.15. The highest price it reached during the day was 1215.7, while the lowest was 1208. The market capitalization of the company is 118,036.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 1512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1213.65, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1220.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1213.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.53, resulting in a net change of -6.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 6.5 points.

14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.85%
3 Months10.76%
6 Months19.96%
YTD20.08%
1 Year15.26%
14 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1223.65

Tech Mahindra is a leading Indian IT company with a spot price of ?1220.45. The stock currently has no bid or offer price, and the bid and offer quantities are also zero. The open interest for the stock stands at 13,404,000, indicating the number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1220.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 1577 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1220.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.