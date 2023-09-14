Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1265.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1259.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1260 and closed at 1265.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1268.55, while the lowest price was 1253.8. The company's market capitalization is currently 122,837.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1283.9 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 30,376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months9.62%
6 Months13.1%
YTD24.01%
1 Year11.75%
14 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1259.85, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1265.15

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1259.85 with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1265.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 30,376 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1265.15.

