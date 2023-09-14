Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1260 and closed at ₹1265.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1268.55, while the lowest price was ₹1253.8. The company's market capitalization is currently ₹122,837.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1283.9 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 30,376 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.92%
|3 Months
|9.62%
|6 Months
|13.1%
|YTD
|24.01%
|1 Year
|11.75%
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1259.85 with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹5.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 30,376 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1265.15.
