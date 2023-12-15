Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars: Stock Prices Surge

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1231.85 and closed at ₹1216.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1271 and a low of ₹1231.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹123,368.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 336,281 shares.
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1274.1. There has been a 0.8% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 10.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.39%
|3 Months
|-5.38%
|6 Months
|16.94%
|YTD
|24.43%
|1 Year
|18.74%
Tech Mahindra stock currently has a price of ₹1264. It has experienced a percent change of 3.91, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 47.55, suggesting a significant rise in the stock's price.
