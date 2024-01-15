Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 4.73 %. The stock closed at 1248.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1307.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1266.15 and closed at 1248.5. The stock reached a high of 1312 and a low of 1266.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 127,638.38 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of 1332.6 and a low of 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 227,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1248.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 227,072. The closing price for the stock on that day was 1248.5.

