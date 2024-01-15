Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1266.15 and closed at ₹1248.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1312 and a low of ₹1266.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹127,638.38 crore. In the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹1332.6 and a low of ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 227,072 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1248.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 227,072. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹1248.5.