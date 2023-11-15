Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plunges on Negative Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 1142.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1131.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1144.95 and closed at 1142.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1144.95, while the low was 1128.2. The market capitalization of the company is 110,378.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1319.95 and 982.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,003 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1131.05, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1142.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1131.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11, suggesting a decrease of 11. Overall, the stock of Tech Mahindra has seen a decline in value.

15 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1142.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 13,003 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,142.05.

