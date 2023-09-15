Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1257.85 and closed at ₹1259.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1289 and a low of ₹1257.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹124,768.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283.9 and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 594,118 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1259.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 594,118. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,259.85.