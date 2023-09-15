Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 1259.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1279.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1257.85 and closed at 1259.85. The stock reached a high of 1289 and a low of 1257.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 124,768.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1283.9 and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 594,118 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1259.85 on last trading day

