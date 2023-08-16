Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet as Company Faces Financial Challenges

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 1220.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1220 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra opened at 1212 and closed at 1220.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1220.85, while the lowest was 1203.3. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 118,933.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1270.35 and 968.17, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1220, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1220.15

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1220 with a net change of -0.15 and a percent change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1220.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra BSE had a volume of 36,521 shares and closed at a price of 1220.15.

