Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Drops as Market Volatility Continues

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1333.7 and closed at ₹1307.55. The stock had a high of ₹1401.5 and a low of ₹1333.7. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra was ₹130620.56 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was ₹1332.6, while the 52-week low was ₹982.95. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 171,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.