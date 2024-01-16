Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Drops as Market Volatility Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 1338.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1324.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1333.7 and closed at 1307.55. The stock had a high of 1401.5 and a low of 1333.7. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra was 130620.56 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 1332.6, while the 52-week low was 982.95. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 171,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1324.35, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1338.1

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1333.95, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1338.1

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1333.95. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.15, suggesting a decrease of 4.15 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1307.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra on the BSE saw a trading volume of 171,611 shares with a closing price of 1307.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.