Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plunges Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1173.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1171.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, the open price for Tech Mahindra was 1135.1 and the close price was 1131.25. The stock had a high of 1178.6 and a low of 1135.1. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra was 114,555.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1319.95 and the 52-week low was 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1171.1, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1173.85

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1171.1, with a percentage change of -0.23 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

16 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.04%
3 Months-4.6%
6 Months11.35%
YTD15.48%
1 Year10.01%
16 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1173.85, up 3.77% from yesterday's ₹1131.25

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1173.85. It has experienced a percentage change of 3.77 and a net change of 42.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.

16 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1131.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra on the BSE had a volume of 54,031 shares, with a closing price of 1,131.25.

