Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plunges Amid Market Turmoil

On the last day, the open price for Tech Mahindra was ₹1135.1 and the close price was ₹1131.25. The stock had a high of ₹1178.6 and a low of ₹1135.1. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra was ₹114,555.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low was ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,031 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1171.1, with a percentage change of -0.23 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.04%
|3 Months
|-4.6%
|6 Months
|11.35%
|YTD
|15.48%
|1 Year
|10.01%
Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1173.85. It has experienced a percentage change of 3.77 and a net change of 42.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra on the BSE had a volume of 54,031 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,131.25.
