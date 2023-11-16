Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plunges Amid Market Turmoil

On the last day, the open price for Tech Mahindra was ₹1135.1 and the close price was ₹1131.25. The stock had a high of ₹1178.6 and a low of ₹1135.1. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra was ₹114,555.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low was ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.