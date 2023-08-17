Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1219.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1226.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1220 and closed at 1219.6. The high for the day was 1238.9, while the low was 1220. The market capitalization of the company is 119,562.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 43,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1226.45, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1219.6

Based on the current data of Tech Mahindra stock, the price is 1226.45 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 6.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and the net change is a positive 6.85. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price for Tech Mahindra.

17 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1219.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Tech Mahindra shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 43,820 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1219.6.

