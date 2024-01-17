Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 1338.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1322.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra opened the day at 1333.95 and closed at 1338.1. The high for the day was 1333.95 and the low was 1310. The market capitalization of the company is 129,094.78 crore. The 52-week high is 1401.5 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 88,106 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1338.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 88,106 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1,338.1 per share.

