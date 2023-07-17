comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 1227.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1242.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

On the last day, the open price of Tech Mahindra was 1180.55 and the close price was 1175. The stock had a high of 1231.75 and a low of 1180.55. The market capitalization of the company is 119,694.02 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1231.75 and the 52-week low is 934.92. The BSE volume for the day was 188,070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:18:27 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1242.85, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1242.85, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 14.9. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.21% and has gained 14.9 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively, showing an upward trend in value.

17 Jul 2023, 01:05:47 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1245.15, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1245.15 with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 17.2.

17 Jul 2023, 12:46:50 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1258.4, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1258.4. It has experienced a percent change of 2.48, representing a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 30.45, indicating a significant increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:35:18 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1256.1, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1256.1. There has been a 2.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 28.15.

17 Jul 2023, 12:16:08 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1269.35, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows a price of 1269.35 with a percent change of 3.37. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.37% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 41.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 41.4 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive upward trend.

17 Jul 2023, 12:00:15 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1262.1, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

Tech Mahindra's stock price is currently at 1262.1, with a net change of 34.15, representing a percent change of 2.78. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:45:34 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1262, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

Tech Mahindra stock has a current price of 1262 with a percent change of 2.77. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.77% from its previous closing price. The net change is 34.05, meaning that the stock has increased by 34.05 in value. Overall, Tech Mahindra stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Jul 2023, 11:30:08 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1257.65, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1257.65 with a net change of 29.7, representing a percent change of 2.42. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:23:47 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1255.2, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at a price of 1255.2, with a percent change of 2.22 and a net change of 27.25. This means that the stock has increased by 2.22% from its previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 27.25. This suggests positive investor sentiment and potentially indicates that the stock is performing well in the market.

17 Jul 2023, 11:03:57 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1255.6, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1255.6, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 27.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.25% or 27.65.

17 Jul 2023, 10:46:56 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1245.35, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1245.35, with a percent change of 1.42. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.42% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 17.4, implying that the stock has increased by 17.4 from its previous closing price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:36:47 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1243.55, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1243.55. There has been a 1.27% percent change, with a net change of 15.6.

17 Jul 2023, 10:18:21 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1248, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is at 1248, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 20.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.63% and the net change is an increase of 20.05.

17 Jul 2023, 10:04:56 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1241.05, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1241.05, representing a 1.07% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 13.1, indicating a positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 09:49:55 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1238, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1238, with a net change of 10.05 and a percent change of 0.82.

17 Jul 2023, 09:36:52 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1236.5, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1236.5. It has experienced a 0.7 percent change, with a net change of 8.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:22:58 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1232.35, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1232.35, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 4.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:01:47 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1227.95, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹1175

Tech Mahindra stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a 4.51% percent change and a net change of 52.95. The current stock price stands at 1227.95. This indicates positive market sentiment and investor confidence in the company.

17 Jul 2023, 08:26:38 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1175 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra BSE had a volume of 188,070 shares and closed at a price of 1,175.

