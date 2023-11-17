Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's open and close price remained the same at ₹1173.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1214.4 and a low of ₹1166.45. The market cap of the company was at ₹117727.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were at ₹1319.95 and ₹982.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 161305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.