Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1197.4, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹1183.55
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1197.4, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹1183.55

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 1183.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1197.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra opened at 1194.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1195.95 and a low of 1180.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 115,462.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95, while the 52-week low is 981.59. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 82,623 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:40:47 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1197.4, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹1183.55

Tech Mahindra stock closed at 1197.4 today, with a percentage change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. Yesterday's closing price was 1183.55.

17 Oct 2023, 06:22:43 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1277.16.70.531311.0986.1346562.17
LTI Mindtree5210.949.20.955590.04120.0154141.92
Tech Mahindra1197.413.851.171319.95982.95105360.64
Tata Elxsi7449.2-25.35-0.347999.05708.146390.97
Mphasis2290.75-66.6-2.832550.951660.6543157.74
17 Oct 2023, 05:36:53 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra's stock reached a low price of 1188.4 and a high price of 1202 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:21:23 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tech Mahindra Ltd stock's 52 week low price is INR 981.05 and the 52 week high price is INR 1320.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:08:05 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1198.2, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1183.55

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1198.2, representing a 1.24% increase from the previous close. The net change in the stock price is 14.65 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:50:21 PM IST

Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.2 (+16.39%) & 2.6 (+1.96%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 42.9 (-17.89%) & 84.65 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42:45 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1276.355.950.471311.0986.1346358.65
LTI Mindtree5222.961.21.195590.04120.0154496.89
Tech Mahindra1198.915.351.31319.95982.95105492.63
Tata Elxsi7472.0-2.55-0.037999.05708.146532.96
Mphasis2304.95-52.4-2.222550.951660.6543425.27
17 Oct 2023, 02:25:16 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1198.25, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1183.55

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1198.25. It has seen a percent change of 1.24, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 14.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 02:24:58 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tech Mahindra stock is 1188.4 and the high price is 1202.

17 Oct 2023, 01:44:28 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1195.5, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1183.55

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1195.5, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 11.95. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:33:14 PM IST

Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.9 (+13.93%) & 2.55 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 43.95 (-15.89%) & 84.65 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:31:55 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1212.63
10 Days1212.86
20 Days1248.41
50 Days1230.17
100 Days1180.74
300 Days1117.17
17 Oct 2023, 01:11:29 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was 1188.4 and the high price was 1202.

17 Oct 2023, 01:09:17 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1196, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1183.55

Tech Mahindra stock has a current price of 1196 with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 12.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.05% and the actual increase in value is 12.45.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:24 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:36:59 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1196.65, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1183.55

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1196.65 with a percent change of 1.11. This means that the stock has increased by 1.11% compared to the previous trading session. Additionally, there is a net change of 13.1, indicating that the stock has gained 13.1 points. Overall, this suggests that the Tech Mahindra stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 12:35:24 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1277.156.750.531311.0986.1346575.74
LTI Mindtree5209.8548.150.935590.04120.0154110.86
Tech Mahindra1196.4512.91.091319.95982.95105277.05
Tata Elxsi7453.2-21.35-0.297999.05708.146415.88
Mphasis2311.9-45.45-1.932550.951660.6543556.21
17 Oct 2023, 12:24:15 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tech Mahindra stock today was 1188.4, while the high price reached 1202.

17 Oct 2023, 12:08:23 PM IST

Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 17 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.05 (+6.97%) & 2.35 (-7.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 17 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 47.0 (-10.05%) & 84.65 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:24:21 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1188.4 and the high price is 1202.

17 Oct 2023, 11:05:02 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1192.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹1183.55

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1192.1 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 8.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.72% or 8.55 compared to the previous trading day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:42:52 AM IST

Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.75 (+20.9%) & 2.65 (+3.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 45.0 (-13.88%) & 84.65 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:36:11 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1197.6, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1183.55

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1197.6. It has seen a percent change of 1.19, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 14.05, meaning the stock has gained 14.05 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:18:31 AM IST

Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1194.65 as against previous close of 1188.1

Tech Mahindra is a leading Indian IT company. The spot price of its stock is currently 1197.25. The bid price is 1200.7 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 1201.3 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13067400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:12:47 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was 1188.4, while the high price reached was 1197.45.

17 Oct 2023, 10:01:56 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:12:38 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1193.3, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1183.55

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1193.3 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 9.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 08:00:07 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1194.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 82623 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1194.15.

