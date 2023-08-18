Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1220.15 and closed at ₹1227.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1234.35 and a low of ₹1214.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 120,151.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 200,263 shares.
Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1219.5, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1232.5
As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1219.5. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13, suggesting a decline in the value of the stock.
Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.31%
|3 Months
|10.75%
|6 Months
|8.98%
|YTD
|21.19%
|1 Year
|13.46%
Tech Mahindra Live Updates
Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1232.5, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1227.25
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1232.5. There has been a 0.43 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.25.
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1227.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 200,263. The closing price for the stock was ₹1227.25.
