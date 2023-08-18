comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1232.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1219.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1220.15 and closed at 1227.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1234.35 and a low of 1214.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 120,151.8 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, while the 52-week low is 968.17. The BSE volume for the day was 200,263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:43:28 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1219.5, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1232.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1219.5. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13, suggesting a decline in the value of the stock.

18 Aug 2023, 09:38:11 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.31%
3 Months10.75%
6 Months8.98%
YTD21.19%
1 Year13.46%
18 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:03:28 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1232.5, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1227.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1232.5. There has been a 0.43 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.25.

18 Aug 2023, 08:00:23 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1227.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 200,263. The closing price for the stock was 1227.25.

