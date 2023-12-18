Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 1304.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1310.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra had an open price of 1266.05 and a close price of 1264 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1324.75 and a low of 1262.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 127,316.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1324.75 and 982.95 respectively. The stock had a volume of 231,218 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock's low price today was 1294.25 and the high price was 1324.35.

18 Dec 2023, 10:08 AM IST Tech Mahindra December futures opened at 1309.55 as against previous close of 1312.45

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1307.8. The bid price is 1310.35, and the offer price is 1310.85. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13,417,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1310.15, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1304.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1310.15. There has been a 0.44 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.7.

18 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.59%
3 Months-4.66%
6 Months21.25%
YTD28.5%
1 Year27.7%
18 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1304.45, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹1264

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1304.45, with a percent change of 3.2 and a net change of 40.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in price, increasing by 3.2% or 40.45 points. This suggests that investors have shown confidence in the company, leading to an upward movement in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1264 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 231,218 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1264.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.