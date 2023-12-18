Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Day

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra had an open price of ₹1266.05 and a close price of ₹1264 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1324.75 and a low of ₹1262.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹127,316.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1324.75 and ₹982.95 respectively. The stock had a volume of 231,218 shares on the BSE.
Tech Mahindra stock's low price today was ₹1294.25 and the high price was ₹1324.35.
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1307.8. The bid price is 1310.35, and the offer price is 1310.85. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13,417,200.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1310.15. There has been a 0.44 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.59%
|3 Months
|-4.66%
|6 Months
|21.25%
|YTD
|28.5%
|1 Year
|27.7%
The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1304.45, with a percent change of 3.2 and a net change of 40.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in price, increasing by 3.2% or 40.45 points. This suggests that investors have shown confidence in the company, leading to an upward movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 231,218 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1264.
