Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet as Company Reports Lower Than Expected Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1326.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1325 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1313.9 and closed at 1319.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1333.95, while the lowest was 1305. The market capitalization of the company is 129,509.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1401.5 and 982.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1325, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1326.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1325. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

18 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1319.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 56,344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1319.55.

