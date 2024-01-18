Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet as Company Reports Lower Than Expected Earnings

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1313.9 and closed at ₹1319.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1333.95, while the lowest was ₹1305. The market capitalization of the company is ₹129,509.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1401.5 and ₹982.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56,344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1325. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.7 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 56,344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1319.55.
