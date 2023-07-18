Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Plummets on Poor Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1242.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1241.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1230.05 and closed at 1227.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1270.35, while the lowest price was recorded at 1221.2. The company's market capitalization stands at 121,175.63 crore. Tech Mahindra's 52-week high and low are 1231.75 and 934.92, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 141,597 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1241.85, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1241.85 with a net change of -0.5 and a percent change of -0.04. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Tech Mahindra News

18 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1246.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1246.35. The percent change is 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, this data indicates that Tech Mahindra's stock is performing well.

18 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1242.8, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1242.8. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase, and a net change of 0.45. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive change in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1236, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at 1236 with a net change of -6.35, resulting in a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

18 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1232.95, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1232.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.76, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -9.4, suggesting a decline of 9.4.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1233.35, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1233.35. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -9, suggesting a decline of 9 points in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1232.5, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1232.5, with a net change of -9.85 and a percent change of -0.79. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1232.15, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows the following information: - Stock Price: 1232.15- Percent Change: -0.82%- Net Change: -10.2This means that the stock price of Tech Mahindra has decreased by 0.82% and the net change is a decrease of 10.2 points. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1236.6, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1236.6 with a percent change of -0.46. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.46% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -5.75, indicating a decrease of 5.75 from the previous closing price.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1228.9, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1228.9 with a percent change of -1.08. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.08%. The net change is -13.45, suggesting a decrease of 13.45 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1244.95, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

Tech Mahindra stock currently has a price of 1244.95 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1243.15, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1227.95

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1243.15, with a net change of 15.2 and a percentage change of 1.24%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.24% compared to the previous trading session. The net change of 15.2 suggests that the stock has risen by 15.2 in value. Overall, this data shows that Tech Mahindra stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1227.95 yesterday

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.