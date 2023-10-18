Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1186.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1197.25

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1193.3 and closed at ₹1183.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1202, while the lowest price was ₹1188.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹116,813.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95, and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The total BSE volume for the day was 30,439 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1186.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1197.25 Today, Tech Mahindra stock closed at ₹1186.05, experiencing a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -11.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1197.25.

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HCL Technologies 1270.35 -6.75 -0.53 1311.0 986.1 344730.45 LTI Mindtree 5160.0 -54.85 -1.05 5590.0 4120.0 152636.27 Tech Mahindra 1186.05 -11.2 -0.94 1319.95 982.95 104361.94 Tata Elxsi 7601.4 152.2 2.04 7999.0 5708.1 47338.81 Mphasis 2259.65 -31.1 -1.36 2550.95 1660.65 42571.82

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Tech Mahindra reached a low of ₹1178.65 and a high of ₹1200.2 on the current day.

Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1201.1 as against previous close of 1201.1 Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1186. The bid price stands at Rs. 1189.15 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is Rs. 1189.6 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for this stock is at 12,948,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tech Mahindra Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Tech Mahindra Ltd's stock has experienced a 52 week low price of 981.05 and a 52 week high price of 1320.

Top active options for Tech Mahindra Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.5 (-33.1%) & ₹1.45 (-43.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹46.35 (-12.36%) & ₹72.5 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1201.1 as against previous close of 1201.1 Tech Mahindra is a stock trading at a spot price of 1197.6. The bid price is 1183.55, and the offer price is 1184.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 1200 and a bid quantity of 1200. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13177200.

Tech Mahindra share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1207.02 10 Days 1208.90 20 Days 1243.60 50 Days 1230.91 100 Days 1181.66 300 Days 1117.98

Top active options for Tech Mahindra Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.35 (-41.2%) & ₹1.3 (-49.02%) respectively. Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹50.0 (-21.21%) & ₹72.5 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

As of the latest data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1197.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.17, resulting in a net change of 13.85.

Top active options for Tech Mahindra Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.6 (-32.39%) & ₹1.6 (-37.25%) respectively. Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹46.2 (-12.0%) & ₹72.5 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tech Mahindra share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 7 8 Buy 7 7 8 10 Hold 10 10 11 12 Sell 12 12 10 5 Strong Sell 2 2 3 3

Top active options for Tech Mahindra Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.7 (-10.56%) & ₹2.0 (-21.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹42.7 (-3.52%) & ₹72.5 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.46% 3 Months -3.47% 6 Months 16.82% YTD 17.83% 1 Year 19.07%

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1183.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 30,439 shares with a closing price of ₹1183.55.