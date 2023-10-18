comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 18 2023 15:29:45
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.1 -0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 668.35 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 -0.2%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.55 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,519.7 -1.4%
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1186.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1197.25

24 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 1197.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1186.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech MahindraPremium
Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1193.3 and closed at 1183.55. The highest price reached during the day was 1202, while the lowest price was 1188.4. The market capitalization of the company is 116,813.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95, and the 52-week low is 982.95. The total BSE volume for the day was 30,439 shares.

18 Oct 2023, 06:33:47 PM IST

Tech Mahindra closed today at ₹1186.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1197.25

Today, Tech Mahindra stock closed at 1186.05, experiencing a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -11.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 1197.25.

18 Oct 2023, 06:26:55 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCL Technologies1270.35-6.75-0.531311.0986.1344730.45
LTI Mindtree5160.0-54.85-1.055590.04120.0152636.27
Tech Mahindra1186.05-11.2-0.941319.95982.95104361.94
Tata Elxsi7601.4152.22.047999.05708.147338.81
Mphasis2259.65-31.1-1.362550.951660.6542571.82
18 Oct 2023, 05:37:31 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tech Mahindra reached a low of 1178.65 and a high of 1200.2 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:36:05 PM IST

Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1201.1 as against previous close of 1201.1

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1186. The bid price stands at Rs. 1189.15 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is Rs. 1189.6 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for this stock is at 12,948,600.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25:51 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tech Mahindra Ltd's stock has experienced a 52 week low price of 981.05 and a 52 week high price of 1320.

18 Oct 2023, 03:08:31 PM IST

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1197.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.17% from its previous value and has gained 13.85 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:47:59 PM IST

Top active options for Tech Mahindra

Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.5 (-33.1%) & 1.45 (-43.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 46.35 (-12.36%) & 72.5 (-0.0%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:42:23 PM IST

The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1197.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.17% or 13.85. However, without historical data or additional context, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

18 Oct 2023, 02:31:40 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:12:42 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:06:25 PM IST

Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1201.1 as against previous close of 1201.1

Tech Mahindra is a stock trading at a spot price of 1197.6. The bid price is 1183.55, and the offer price is 1184.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 1200 and a bid quantity of 1200. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13177200.

18 Oct 2023, 01:45:07 PM IST

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1197.4. It has seen a 1.17% percent change, with a net change of 13.85 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:43:19 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1207.02
10 Days1208.90
20 Days1243.60
50 Days1230.91
100 Days1181.66
300 Days1117.98
18 Oct 2023, 01:27:11 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:20:39 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:10:48 PM IST

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1197.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and the net change is a gain of 13.85. Overall, this suggests that Tech Mahindra stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

18 Oct 2023, 01:02:58 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:37:02 PM IST

As of the latest data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1197.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.17, resulting in a net change of 13.85.

18 Oct 2023, 12:33:18 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:17:32 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:05:32 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:00:12 PM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7778
Buy77810
Hold10101112
Sell1212105
Strong Sell2233
18 Oct 2023, 11:42:26 AM IST

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1197.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and has gained 13.85 points.

18 Oct 2023, 11:39:50 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:19:13 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:02:37 AM IST

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1197.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and the net change is 13.85 rupees higher than the previous value. Overall, this suggests that Tech Mahindra stock is performing well in the market.

18 Oct 2023, 10:43:26 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:42:14 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:31:56 AM IST

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1197.4. The stock has seen a 1.17% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 13.85.

18 Oct 2023, 10:14:39 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:00:49 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:52:50 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1197.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 13.85, suggesting a positive movement.

18 Oct 2023, 09:34:25 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.46%
3 Months-3.47%
6 Months16.82%
YTD17.83%
1 Year19.07%
18 Oct 2023, 09:04:41 AM IST

Tech Mahindra's stock price is currently at 1197.4. There has been a 1.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.85.

18 Oct 2023, 08:03:46 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1183.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 30,439 shares with a closing price of 1183.55.

