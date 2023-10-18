Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra closed today at 1186.05, down -0.94% from yesterday's 1197.25

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1193.3 and closed at ₹1183.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1202, while the lowest price was ₹1188.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹116,813.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95, and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The total BSE volume for the day was 30,439 shares.
Today, Tech Mahindra stock closed at ₹1186.05, experiencing a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -11.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1197.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HCL Technologies
|1270.35
|-6.75
|-0.53
|1311.0
|986.1
|344730.45
|LTI Mindtree
|5160.0
|-54.85
|-1.05
|5590.0
|4120.0
|152636.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1186.05
|-11.2
|-0.94
|1319.95
|982.95
|104361.94
|Tata Elxsi
|7601.4
|152.2
|2.04
|7999.0
|5708.1
|47338.81
|Mphasis
|2259.65
|-31.1
|-1.36
|2550.95
|1660.65
|42571.82
The stock price of Tech Mahindra reached a low of ₹1178.65 and a high of ₹1200.2 on the current day.
Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1186. The bid price stands at Rs. 1189.15 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is Rs. 1189.6 with an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for this stock is at 12,948,600.
Tech Mahindra Ltd's stock has experienced a 52 week low price of 981.05 and a 52 week high price of 1320.
The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1197.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. This means that the stock has increased by 1.17% from its previous value and has gained 13.85 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price.
Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.5 (-33.1%) & ₹1.45 (-43.14%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹46.35 (-12.36%) & ₹72.5 (-0.0%) respectively.
The current stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1197.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.17% or ₹13.85. However, without historical data or additional context, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.
Tech Mahindra's stock reached a low price of ₹1188.4 and a high price of ₹1202 on the current day.
Tech Mahindra is a stock trading at a spot price of 1197.6. The bid price is 1183.55, and the offer price is 1184.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 1200 and a bid quantity of 1200. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 13177200.
The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is ₹1197.4. It has seen a 1.17% percent change, with a net change of 13.85 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1207.02
|10 Days
|1208.90
|20 Days
|1243.60
|50 Days
|1230.91
|100 Days
|1181.66
|300 Days
|1117.98
The current day's high and low data for Tech Mahindra stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹1188.4 Today's high price: ₹1202
Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.35 (-41.2%) & ₹1.3 (-49.02%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹50.0 (-21.21%) & ₹72.5 (-0.0%) respectively.
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1197.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and the net change is a gain of 13.85. Overall, this suggests that Tech Mahindra stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
As of the latest data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1197.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.17, resulting in a net change of 13.85.
Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was ₹1188.4, while the high price reached was ₹1202.
Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.6 (-32.39%) & ₹1.6 (-37.25%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹46.2 (-12.0%) & ₹72.5 (-0.0%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Sell
|12
|12
|10
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1197.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and has gained 13.85 points.
Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day was ₹1188.4, while the high price reached ₹1202.
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1197.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 13.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and the net change is 13.85 rupees higher than the previous value. Overall, this suggests that Tech Mahindra stock is performing well in the market.
Top active call options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.7 (-10.56%) & ₹2.0 (-21.57%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tech Mahindra at 18 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1270.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹42.7 (-3.52%) & ₹72.5 (-0.0%) respectively.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1197.4. The stock has seen a 1.17% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 13.85.
The current day's high and low data for Tech Mahindra stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹1188.4 Today's high price: ₹1202.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1197.4. It has experienced a percent change of 1.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 13.85, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.46%
|3 Months
|-3.47%
|6 Months
|16.82%
|YTD
|17.83%
|1 Year
|19.07%
Tech Mahindra's stock price is currently at ₹1197.4. There has been a 1.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.85.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 30,439 shares with a closing price of ₹1183.55.
