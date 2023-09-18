Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Tech Mahindra was ₹1278.95 and the close price was ₹1279.65. The stock had a high of ₹1303.35 and a low of ₹1273.9. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra was ₹126649.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1303.35 and the 52-week low was ₹968.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 59053 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1279.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 59,053 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,279.65.