Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 1279.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1298.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price for Tech Mahindra was 1278.95 and the close price was 1279.65. The stock had a high of 1303.35 and a low of 1273.9. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra was 126649.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1303.35 and the 52-week low was 968.17. The BSE volume for the stock was 59053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1279.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 59,053 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,279.65.

