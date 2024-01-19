Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 1355.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1375 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had an open price of 1325.4 and a close price of 1326.7. The stock reached a high of 1369.2 and a low of 1306.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 132,394.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1401.5, while the 52-week low was 982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,921 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1375, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹1355.25

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1375 with a percent change of 1.46. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.46% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 19.75, meaning that the stock has gained 19.75 points from its previous closing price.

19 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1326.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 128,921 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1326.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.