Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Soars on Strong Trading Performance

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had an open price of ₹1325.4 and a close price of ₹1326.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1369.2 and a low of ₹1306.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹132,394.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1401.5, while the 52-week low was ₹982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,921 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.