Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Surges with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1246.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1248.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1244.95 and closed at 1242.35. The stock had a high of 1258.55 and a low of 1225.2. The market capitalization of the company is 121,521.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 949.45. On the BSE, there were 95,116 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1248.2, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1246.7

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1248.2. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.

19 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1252.2, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1246.7

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1252.2. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive trend.

19 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1256, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1246.7

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1256. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 9.3, suggesting a positive movement. It appears that Tech Mahindra stock is performing well based on these metrics.

19 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1252.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1246.7

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1252.95. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 6.25.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1257.45, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1246.7

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1257.45. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

19 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1259.95, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1246.7

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1259.95. There has been a percent change of 1.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.25, which means that the stock price has risen by 13.25. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

19 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1246.7, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1242.35

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1246.7 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 4.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1242.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 95,116. The closing price for the stock was 1242.35.

