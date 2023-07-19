Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Surges with Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1244.95 and closed at ₹1242.35. The stock had a high of ₹1258.55 and a low of ₹1225.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹121,521.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹949.45. On the BSE, there were 95,116 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1248.2. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.5.
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1252.2. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive trend.
Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1256. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 9.3, suggesting a positive movement. It appears that Tech Mahindra stock is performing well based on these metrics.
The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is ₹1252.95. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 6.25.
Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1257.45. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1259.95. There has been a percent change of 1.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.25, which means that the stock price has risen by ₹13.25. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1246.7 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 4.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 95,116. The closing price for the stock was ₹1242.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!