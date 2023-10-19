Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1186.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1179.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at 1197.45 and closed at 1197.25. The stock reached a high of 1200.2 and a low of 1178.65. The market capitalization of the company is 115,706.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 193,005 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Tech Mahindra stock is 1183.25 and the low price is 1172.8.

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1179.25, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1186.05

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1179.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.57%, resulting in a net change of -6.8. This indicates a slight decline in the value of the stock.

19 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.61%
3 Months-2.86%
6 Months17.08%
YTD16.79%
1 Year18.48%
19 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1176.9, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1186.05

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1176.9. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.15, suggesting a decrease of 9.15 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1197.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, there were 193,005 shares traded with a closing price of 1197.25.

