Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Uncertainty

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra opened at ₹1197.45 and closed at ₹1197.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1200.2 and a low of ₹1178.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹115,706.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 193,005 shares.
The current day's high price for Tech Mahindra stock is ₹1183.25 and the low price is ₹1172.8.
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1179.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.57%, resulting in a net change of -6.8. This indicates a slight decline in the value of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.61%
|3 Months
|-2.86%
|6 Months
|17.08%
|YTD
|16.79%
|1 Year
|18.48%
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is ₹1176.9. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹9.15 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, there were 193,005 shares traded with a closing price of ₹1197.25.
