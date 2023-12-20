Hello User
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1291.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1281.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1300.25 and closed at 1291.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1301.1, while the lowest price was 1269.15. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 125081.13 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 1332.6 and the lowest price was 982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 35761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1291.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, a total of 35,761 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1291.5.

