Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1300.25 and closed at ₹1291.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1301.1, while the lowest price was ₹1269.15. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is ₹125081.13 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹1332.6 and the lowest price was ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the day was 35761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.