Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1246.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1244.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1259.95 and closed at 1246.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1261.45 and a low of 1231.45. The company has a market capitalization of 121,302.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1270.35 and 949.45 respectively. The stock traded a volume of 57,624 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1244.45, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1246.7

The current price of Tech Mahindra stock is 1244.45 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -2.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% and the value has decreased by 2.25 rupees.

20 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1246.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Tech Mahindra was 57,624 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,246.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.