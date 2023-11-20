Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1206.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1204.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1209.05 and closed at 1206.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1214.85, while the lowest price was 1197.5. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 117,522.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95, and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 108,703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1206.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 108,703 shares and closed at a price of 1206.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.