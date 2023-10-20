Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Plunges Amidst Trading Slump

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1174 and closed at ₹1186.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1184.85 and a low of ₹1167 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹114,208.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95 and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 42,569 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.22%
|3 Months
|-3.68%
|6 Months
|14.71%
|YTD
|15.32%
|1 Year
|17.01%
