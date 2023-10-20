Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra's Stock Plunges Amidst Trading Slump

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:33 AM IST
Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 1170.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1152.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1174 and closed at 1186.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1184.85 and a low of 1167 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 114,208.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95 and the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 42,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1152.25, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹1170.7

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is at 1152.25 with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -18.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.58% and has seen a decrease of 18.45.

20 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Tech Mahindra stock's low price for the day is 1161, while the high price is 1171.45.

20 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Tech Mahindra October futures opened at 1169.35 as against previous close of 1175.2

Tech Mahindra is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1164.95. The bid price for the stock is 1165.45, and the offer price is 1165.9. The offer quantity is 600, and the bid quantity is 1800. The stock has a high open interest of 11809200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1164.3, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1170.7

Tech Mahindra stock is currently trading at 1164.3 with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -6.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.55% and has lost 6.4 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.22%
3 Months-3.68%
6 Months14.71%
YTD15.32%
1 Year17.01%
20 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1170.7, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹1186.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1170.7 with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -15.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.29% and the price has dropped by 15.35.

20 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1186.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra recorded a volume of 42,569 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1186.05.

