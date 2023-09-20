Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1308.75 and closed at ₹1298.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1308.75 and a low of ₹1283.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹125,913.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1303.35, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. On the BSE, a total of 35,035 shares of Tech Mahindra were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.