Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, the open price for Tech Mahindra shares was ₹1215.65, and the closing price was ₹1232.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1225.85, while the lowest price was ₹1205.05. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is currently at ₹117,987.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35, and the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 59,737.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1210.3, with a percent change of -1.8% and a net change of -22.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information on the stock.
