Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Shares Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 1232.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1210.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day of trading, the open price for Tech Mahindra shares was 1215.65, and the closing price was 1232.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1225.85, while the lowest price was 1205.05. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is currently at 117,987.6 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35, and the 52-week low is 968.17. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 59,737.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1210.3, with a percent change of -1.8% and a net change of -22.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information on the stock.

21 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1232.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a volume of 59,737 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1232.5.

