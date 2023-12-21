Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1247.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1250.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra Stock Price Today

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Tech Mahindra stock was 1282.85, and the close price was 1281.55. The stock reached a high of 1314.3 and a low of 1238.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Tech Mahindra is 121,742.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1332.6, while the 52-week low is 982.95. The BSE volume for Tech Mahindra shares was 133,510.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1250.9, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1247.15

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the stock price is 1250.9 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 3.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3% and the net change in price is an increase of 3.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price for Tech Mahindra.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tech Mahindra December futures opened at 1235.15 as against previous close of 1248.6

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a spot price of 1241.9. The bid price is 1245.15 and the offer price is 1245.8. The offer quantity is 1800 and the bid quantity is 600. The open interest for Tech Mahindra is 12391800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tech Mahindra stock reached a low of 1224.95 and a high of 1248.80.

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1242.1, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1247.15

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1242.1, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -5.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the value has decreased by 5.05. This suggests a slight decline in the stock's performance.

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.67%
3 Months-7.17%
6 Months11.49%
YTD22.85%
1 Year22.66%
21 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1229.65, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹1247.15

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1229.65, experiencing a percent change of -1.4 and a net change of -17.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting a potential decline in the company's value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1281.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra had a BSE volume of 133,510 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1281.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.