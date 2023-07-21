comScore
Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -3.81 %. The stock closed at 1252.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1205.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra opened at 1202.95 and closed at 1252.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1217.25, while the lowest price was 1181.2. The market capitalization of the company stands at 117,461.85 crore. The 52-week high for Tech Mahindra is 1270.35, and the 52-week low is 949.45. The BSE volume for the day was 52,701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:03:00 AM IST

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1252.75 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume of Tech Mahindra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 52,701 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1252.75.

