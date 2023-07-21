Tech Mahindra Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM ISTLivemint
Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -3.71 %. The stock closed at 1252.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1206.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1202.95 and closed at ₹1252.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1217.25 and a low of ₹1181.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹117,608.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹949.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 56,143 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:10:25 AM IST
