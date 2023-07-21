Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1202.95 and closed at ₹1252.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1217.25 and a low of ₹1181.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹117,744.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1270.35 and the 52-week low is ₹949.45. The BSE volume for the day was 60,038 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1198.6, down -4.32% from yesterday's ₹1252.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1198.6, with a percent change of -4.32. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.32%. The net change is -54.15, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹54.15. Share Via

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1196, down -4.53% from yesterday's ₹1252.75 The current data of Tech Mahindra's stock shows that the price is ₹1196, which is a decrease of 4.53% from the previous day. The net change in price is -56.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value. Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss Share Via

Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1201.25, down -4.11% from yesterday's ₹1252.75 Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1201.25, which represents a decrease of 4.11%. The net change in the stock price is -51.5. Share Via

Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1207.1, down -3.64% from yesterday's ₹1252.75 The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1207.1 with a percent change of -3.64 and a net change of -45.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in price. Share Via

Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1210.9, down -3.34% from yesterday's ₹1252.75 Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1210.9. It has experienced a percent change of -3.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.85, meaning the stock has declined by this amount. Share Via

Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1252.75 yesterday On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 60,038 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1252.75. Share Via