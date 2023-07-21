Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -4.32 %. The stock closed at 1252.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1198.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1202.95 and closed at 1252.75. The stock reached a high of 1217.25 and a low of 1181.2. The company's market capitalization is 117,744.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1270.35 and the 52-week low is 949.45. The BSE volume for the day was 60,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1198.6, down -4.32% from yesterday's ₹1252.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1198.6, with a percent change of -4.32. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.32%. The net change is -54.15, which means the stock price has decreased by 54.15.

21 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1196, down -4.53% from yesterday's ₹1252.75

The current data of Tech Mahindra's stock shows that the price is 1196, which is a decrease of 4.53% from the previous day. The net change in price is -56.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in value.

Click here for Tech Mahindra Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1201.25, down -4.11% from yesterday's ₹1252.75

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1201.25, which represents a decrease of 4.11%. The net change in the stock price is -51.5.

21 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price NSE Live :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1207.1, down -3.64% from yesterday's ₹1252.75

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1207.1 with a percent change of -3.64 and a net change of -45.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1210.9, down -3.34% from yesterday's ₹1252.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1210.9. It has experienced a percent change of -3.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.85, meaning the stock has declined by this amount.

21 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1252.75 yesterday

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 60,038 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1252.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.