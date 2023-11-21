Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1201 and closed at ₹1204.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1222.5, while the lowest price was ₹1200.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹118,239.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1319.95, and the 52-week low is ₹982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,743 shares on the BSE.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is ₹1207.7. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.9 in the stock price.
Today, the low price of Tech Mahindra stock was ₹1207.55 and the high price was ₹1220.90.
The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is ₹1212.8. There has been a slight percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 1.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.1%
|3 Months
|-1.24%
|6 Months
|9.72%
|YTD
|19.22%
|1 Year
|14.23%
Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at ₹1217.5 with a net change of 5.9 and a percent change of 0.49. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.9 from its previous value, resulting in a percent change of 0.49%.
On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 78,743 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,204.25.
