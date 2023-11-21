Hello User
Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 1211.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1207.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1201 and closed at 1204.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1222.5, while the lowest price was 1200.75. The market capitalization of the company is 118,239.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1319.95, and the 52-week low is 982.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,743 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1207.7, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1211.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Tech Mahindra is 1207.7. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.9, suggesting a decrease of 3.9 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Tech Mahindra stock was 1207.55 and the high price was 1220.90.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tech Mahindra Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price update :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1212.8, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1211.6

The current data of Tech Mahindra stock shows that its price is 1212.8. There has been a slight percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 1.2.

21 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.1%
3 Months-1.24%
6 Months9.72%
YTD19.22%
1 Year14.23%
21 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1217.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1211.6

Tech Mahindra stock is currently priced at 1217.5 with a net change of 5.9 and a percent change of 0.49. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.9 from its previous value, resulting in a percent change of 0.49%.

21 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1204.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Tech Mahindra had a trading volume of 78,743 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,204.25.

