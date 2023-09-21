Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Drops as Investor Concerns Mount

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at ₹1285 and closed at ₹1289.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1288.95, while the lowest was ₹1269.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹124,236.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1308.75, while the 52-week low is ₹968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,721 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|8.21%
|6 Months
|15.89%
|YTD
|25.38%
|1 Year
|22.76%
The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is ₹1274.2. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.2 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the value of Tech Mahindra stock.
On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, a total of 34,721 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹1289.4.
