Tech Mahindra share price Today Live Updates : Tech Mahindra Stock Drops as Investor Concerns Mount

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tech Mahindra stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 1289.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1274.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tech Mahindra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tech Mahindra

On the last day, Tech Mahindra's stock opened at 1285 and closed at 1289.4. The highest price reached during the day was 1288.95, while the lowest was 1269.85. The company has a market capitalization of 124,236.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1308.75, while the 52-week low is 968.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,721 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months8.21%
6 Months15.89%
YTD25.38%
1 Year22.76%
21 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Today :Tech Mahindra trading at ₹1274.2, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹1289.4

The current data for Tech Mahindra stock shows that the price is 1274.2. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.2, suggesting a decrease of 15.2 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the value of Tech Mahindra stock.

21 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tech Mahindra share price Live :Tech Mahindra closed at ₹1289.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tech Mahindra on the BSE, a total of 34,721 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 1289.4.

